Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation

A buildable, full-coverage foundation with up to 16 hours of lightweight, natural, fade-resistant wear.Coverage: Full Finish: Natural Formulation: Liquid Skin Type: Normal, Dry, and CombinationHighlighted Ingredients: - Blend of Fruit Extracts (Raspberry, Apple, and Watermelon): Helps support skins elastic fibers to smooth the look of skins texture over time for optimal radiance. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehyde, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban, and fragrance. This product is also gluten-free. What Else You Need to Know: Available in 33 skin-matching shades that fit all skin tones and undertones, this unique formula mimics skins natural tone, fusing with it for the closest match. The transfer- and sweat-resistant foundation stays color-true and fresh-looking all day long, while radiantly smoothing the look of skin. For the best result, apply to clean, moisturized skin without primer.Clinical Results: In a 1-week independent U.S. consumer study of 65 participants: - 94% agree the foundation applies uniformly, without streaking- 91% agree the skin appears smooth while wearing the foundation- 85% agree skin looks radiant