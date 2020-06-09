United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Bedroom Kandi
Natural Intimate Lubricant
$15.00
At Bedroom Kandi
While you're choosing your favorite Bedroom Kandi products, make sure you add a bottle of the Natural Intimate Lubricant - an essential for everyone and the perfect pairing for Bedroom Kandi. For the playfully minded, our water-based and botanically infused intimate lubricant is the perfect addition to any Bedroom Kandi experience. Natural ingredients & organic botanicals Water-based and water soluble Glycerine, paraben & petroleum free Latex, rubber, and plastic friendly 100% Vegan friendly / NO animal testing Proudly formulated & produced in USA