At Target

At a glance Paraben Free Cruelty Free Highlights FLAWLESS SELF TANNER - Create a flawless tan for gradual, natural-looking color before, or after, the beach. GRADUAL TANNING LOTION - Our Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer will gradually enhance and deepen your natural skin tone to provide hassle-free, streak-free color. ACHIEVE HEALTHY-LOOKING SKIN - With antioxidants and Vitamin E, Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer features a blend of nutrients to boost moisturization for healthier-looking skin. FRESH SCENTED SUNLESS TANNING - Jergens Natural Glow self-tanning daily moisturizers will keep you feeling fresh with a light and fresh scent. DAILY SKIN HYDRATION - Simply use as your daily body lotion, smoothing on evenly before getting dressed. Use daily to maintain gradual color. Specifications Scent: Scented Health Facts: Sulfate-Free, Aluminum-Free Capacity (Volume): 7.5 Ounces Product Form: Lotion Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Moisturizing TCIN: 11187070 UPC: 019100068087 Item Number (DPCI): 037-13-2321 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description Giving your skin a flawless, natural-looking glow can be as easy as applying your daily body moisturizer. Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer for Body gradually delivers subtle color even when the beach is miles (or months) away. Applying at least once a day will enhance your natural skin tone within several days, and in about one week, you'll have beautiful, natural-looking color. Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer for Body also contains a blend of hydrating ingredients, antioxidants, and Vitamin E, so your skin stays nourished while getting its glow on. Apply to clean, dry skin. For optimal color results, exfoliate with Jergens Natural Glow Color Primer Exfoliating In-Shower Body Scrub once per week prior to color application. Smooth onto skin as you would a normal body lotion, rubbing in circular motions. Use sparingly around dry areas like knuckles, knees, ankles, elbows, and in between fingers and toes. Wash hands immediately after application and allow formula several minutes to dry before getting dressed. Your color will start to develop over the next couple of days with daily application and you'll notice a beautiful, natural-looking glow in about one week. Use every other day to maintain your color, otherwise it will fade in about one week. Our Beauty Promise: Our Jergens Family believes in letting your beautiful shine. As we have learned from our mothers passed down from generation to generation, Beauty is so much more than skin deep. Whether you are looking to illuminate, hydrate, revitalize, nourish, restore or heal, every one of our products are thoughtfully designed to bring out your skin’s beauty in a way that reflects your true self. Because we know when the real you shines through, you make the world a more beautiful place… every single day. Directions: For best results, use this self tanner as your daily body lotion. Smooth on evenly, allowing several minutes to dry prior to dressing. Wash your hands after application. You will begin to see a subtle development of color within several days. If color change is not as noticeable as desired, apply more frequently. Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.