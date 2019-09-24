Jergens

Natural Glow +firming Daily Moisturizer For Body

Achieving a flawless, natural-looking glow can be as easy as applying your daily body lotion, and the same goes for reducing the appearance of cellulite. With an exclusive Firm Perfecting Complex, Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING Daily Moisturizer for Body gradually delivers subtle, streak-free color and reduces the appearance of cellulite in as little as 7 days. To enhance your natural skin tone and tighten skin, apply in place of your regular body moisturizer at least once a day and in about one week, you’ll have beautiful, natural-looking color.