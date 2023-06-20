Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
UO
Natalia Puff Sleeve Top
$59.00
$29.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
FATE
Crochet Top
BUY
$59.99
$95.00
GILT
IRO
Andiol Vest
BUY
$189.99
$475.00
GILT
Gobi
C-neck T-shirt
BUY
$183.20
$229.00
Gobi
Gobi
Striped Vest
BUY
$151.20
$189.00
Gobi
More from UO
UO
Ciara Flowy Printed Skort
BUY
$29.50
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
UO
Mood 7 Oz Candle
BUY
$8.00
$16.00
Urban Outfitters
UO
Martina Linen Trouser Pant
BUY
$48.30
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
UO
Natalia Puff Sleeve Top
BUY
$29.50
$59.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Tops
FATE
Crochet Top
BUY
$59.99
$95.00
GILT
IRO
Andiol Vest
BUY
$189.99
$475.00
GILT
Gobi
C-neck T-shirt
BUY
$183.20
$229.00
Gobi
Gobi
Striped Vest
BUY
$151.20
$189.00
Gobi
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted