Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
NARS
Brow Gel
$22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At NARS
Featured in 1 story
Don't Hide Your Roots — Rock Them!
by
Sara Larson
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Decay
Naked Skin Ultra Definition Loose Finishing Powder
$34.00
from
Urban Decay
BUY
Lancôme
Miracle Cushion Liquid Cushion Compact Foundation
$47.00
from
Lancôme
BUY
Dermablend Professional
Quick-fix Body Foundation Stick
$29.00
from
DermStore
BUY
Smashbox
Smashbox Photo Finish Foundation Primer
$28.80
from
Amazon
BUY
More from NARS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
NARS
Nars Liquid Blush
£25.00
from
Feel Unique
BUY
NARS
Velvet Matte Lip Pencil - Red Square
£22.00
from
NARS
BUY
NARS
Radiant Creamy Concealer
£24.00
from
NARS
BUY
More from Makeup
L'Oréal
Unlimited Length And Lift Mascara
$12.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
COVERGIRL
Exhibitionist Mascara
$10.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Kiko Milano
30 Days Extension - Daily Treatment Mascara
$10.00
from
Kiko Milano
BUY
Neutrogena
Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara
$7.47
from
Walmart
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
Thinking About Getting Highlights Or Lowlights? Read This First
Plenty of people go their whole lives without getting highlights — in fact, a lot of celebrities have made stunning single-process color their signature
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Dedicated Feature
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted