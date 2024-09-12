Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Crossbody Bag
£129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Massimo Dutti
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Wunderlust Crossbody Bag 2l
BUY
$78.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Everywhere Crossbody Bag 2l
BUY
$78.00
Lululemon
Kate Spade
Morgan Sunshine Dot Double-zip Dome Crossbody
BUY
£225.00
Kate Spade
Clare V.
Estelle Bag
BUY
£380.00
Clare V
More from Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
S Short Wool Blend Coat With Fastening Detail
BUY
£169.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Short Wool Blend Coat With Fastening Detail
BUY
$259.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Long Nappa Leather Bag
BUY
£299.00
Massimo Dutti
Massimo Dutti
Suede Leather Trench Coat
BUY
£499.00
Massimo Dutti
More from Cross-Body
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Crossbody Bag
BUY
£129.00
Massimo Dutti
JW PEI
Sharon Crossbody Bag - Claret
BUY
£90.00
JW PEI
JW PEI
Sharon Crossbody Bag
BUY
$89.00
JW PEI
NA-KD
Studded Mini Crossbody Bag
BUY
£34.95
NA-KD
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted