Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Demellier
Naples Leather Shoulder Bag
$395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Naples Leather Shoulder Bag
Featured in 1 story
Shop Meghan Markle’s Fave Bag Brand At Nordstrom
by
Channing Hargrove
DETAILS
Yliana Yepez
Satchel - Monte Carlo Splatter Paint Python
$2950.00
$1770.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Mackage
Aden Bag
$395.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Satchel Bag With Scallop Flap And Slot Through Straps
$47.05
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Sole Society
Braided Leather Bucket Bag
$89.95
from
Sole Society
BUY
DETAILS
Demellier
The Mini Oslo
$385.00
$285.00
from
DeMellier
BUY
DETAILS
Demellier
Manhattan Grained Leather Crossbody Bag
$295.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Demellier
Oslo Leather Shoulder Bag
$455.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Demellier
Mini Oslo Leather Shoulder Bag
$385.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
pacsafe
Citysafe Cx Anti-theft Slim Laptop Brief
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
