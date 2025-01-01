I wear masks on the job during my 12 hour shifts as an ER doctor. While I must wear traditional N95 masks while seeing patients due to the number of coronavirus patients we see, it is the Space Mask that I have chosen for myself and my family off the job. This mask is not only effective, it is exceedingly comfortable. While on, it feels like a natural part of me, not like the disposable or homemade varieties of which I have tried many. I now own multiple Space Masks so that I will never be without one.