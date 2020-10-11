BaBylissPRO

Nano Titanium 2000w Ionic Hair Dryer

$84.95 $67.00

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Achieve the look that you want with the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium 2000W Ionic Hair Dryer. This 2000W ionic hair dryer is designed to assist in eliminating frizz for a much nicer appearance. Plus, it uses a far-infrared heat that penetrates inside of each strand for less damage. It has a bright color that makes it easy to spot and is very lightweight. This hair styling tool gets the job done quickly and helps to enhance shine.