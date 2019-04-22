Description
Oversized shirt from Nanushka. V neckline. Western back yoke. Dropped shoulders. Relaxed half sleeves. Front button closure. Mother-of-pearl buttons. Small chest pocket with embroidered Eye of Horus. Round hem. Flatlocked edges.
• Washed Poplin
• 75% cotton, 25% nylon
• Hand wash
• Made in Hungary
Sizing
Garment Measurements
26" chest
23" shoulder to shoulder
33" front length
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 25" waist | 38" hips
Fit Notes
Oversized fit.
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates