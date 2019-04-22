Search
Products fromShopClothingTops
NEED

Nani Oversized Shirt

$345.00
At Need Supply
Description Oversized shirt from Nanushka. V neckline. Western back yoke. Dropped shoulders. Relaxed half sleeves. Front button closure. Mother-of-pearl buttons. Small chest pocket with embroidered Eye of Horus. Round hem. Flatlocked edges. • Washed Poplin • 75% cotton, 25% nylon • Hand wash • Made in Hungary Sizing Garment Measurements 26" chest 23" shoulder to shoulder 33" front length Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'10" | 31" bust | 25" waist | 38" hips Fit Notes Oversized fit. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
Featured in 1 story
10 Outfits To Wear In 70 Degree Weather
by Michelle Li