Chloé

Nama Sneakers

$1170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Chloé's 'Nama' sneakers are consciously crafted from a combination of recycled-mesh that's carefully stitched by hand and suede stamped with the logo. They're embroidered with exaggerated threads and set on chunky, ribbed soles that are surprisingly lightweight. Wear them with anything from denim to skirts. By purchasing this product, you are supporting responsible leather manufacturing through Leather Working Group.