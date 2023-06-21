naked Sundays

Style No. 85357432; Color Code: 055 This lightweight, invisible serum is filled with antioxidants to help lock in moisture and maintain collagen. It's designed to replace your daily moisturizers and primers, giving you an all-in-one solution with a satin finish for added radiance. Key Ingredients: Avobenzone, Homosalate, Octisalate, Caprylyl Methicone, Watermelon Seed Oil, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Kakadu Plum, PEG-12 Dimethicone/PPG-20 Crosspolymer, Phenyl Trimethicone, Silica, Jojoba Seed Oil, Tomato Fruit Extract, Squalane Imported Dimensions 1.69 oz.