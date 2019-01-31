Essie

Nail Topcoat Gel Couture

£9.99

At Boots

essie Gel Couture Clear Nail Polish Top CoatEssie Gel Couture Top Coat is an ultra-glossy quick drying top coat that seals and helps protect, to magnify shine for an ultra-glossy finish.Key features:Long-lasting, gel-like shine and wear in an easy 2-step systemTop coat with professional platinum technology protects against chipping and delivers a luxury platinum-grade shineNo UV or LED lamp needed, easy removalRevolutionary, patent-pending swirl stem wide brush for perfectly smooth colour applicationAvailable in 31 rich, elegant and sophisticated colours Seasonal on-trend limited edition collections availableAbout essieProfessional nail expert from the US, since 1981. essie aims to inspire a love for the manicure experience with a wit and style that touches the hearts of women everywhere. essie is the go-to nail brand for beauty professionals, industry insiders, celebrities and fashion icons around the world. as the colour authority, essie is center stage on runways around the world, offering highly-anticipated colour collections that drive trends season after season. the salon-quality formula and catchy, whimsical names has led to the creation of more than 1,000 shades. essie is a leader in nail luxury, committed to high-quality standards with an award-winning line of polishes and nail care products for every woman and salon professional. Since its introduction by Essie Weingarten, essie has delighted the colour-obsessed with a love shared all over the world.