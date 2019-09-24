Smith & Cult

Nail Polish In Tang Bang

$18.00

Flawlessly smooth coverage and brilliant shine. A relentlessly ultra-adherent base coat (aptly named Basis of Everything) preps the nail surface, maximizing the life span of a mani / pedi. “Above It All” top coat seals in the pure pigment’s brilliance to preserve the vibrancy and integrity of color, while delivering a flawless, high-shine, glossy finish. The color palette ranges from fascinating to idiosyncratic, boldly intense to sugar-coated sweet, and gracefully refined to deviantly defiant. Brand Story Smith & Cult represents the duality we all inhabit throughout our lives and our individual expressions of beauty, which reflect who we’ve been, are and aspire to become.