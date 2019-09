Base Coat

Nail Polish In Scorpio

$20.00

A deep burgundy wine to take you from work to after-work drinks, Scorpio will have your fingers and toes looking fierce 24/7. Long-wearing, organic, vegan, cruelty-free and and 8 Free of the most toxic ingredients known to cause health problems including cancer, asthma and even neonatal death. Responsibly made in the USA. Professional grade, tested and approved. Lasts 7-10 days.