glittery magenta
0.4oz per bottle
vegan & cruelty free
côte polishes are proudly made in the united states. our signature formulas are cruelty-free, vegan and free of the major toxins associated with nail polish: formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, camphor, formaldehyde resin and triphenyl phosphate (TPHP), making our products the cleanest, safest nail polish available.
bottles are crafted from Italian glass and feature top-of-the-line brushes, allowing for even strokes and accurate application
discover a cleaner, safer beauty.