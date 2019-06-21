OPI

Nail Polish In Malaga Wine

£7.95

Buy Now Review It

At Nail Polish Direct

Shade: A rich red wine shade. Creamy Formula goes on the nails easily with no patchiness or streaking. 1 coat with give you a light subtle finish. 2-3 coats will give you a full opaque finish. First make sure your nails are clean and dry. Then apply a thin layer of Base Coat. Secondly apply one stroke of colour to the middle of your nail, then one stroke on each side of the nail, Leave this coat to dry and when it's fully dry, apply your second coat but drag the colour over the tip of your nail. Finally once your second coat has dried apply a Top Coat.