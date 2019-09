Rimmel

Nail Polish In Glitter Bomb

£3.99

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

Glitter Bomb, the ultimate glitter top coat. It’s like an explosion of glitter for your nails! The super-glittering formula is bursting with masses of shiny maxi particles, including cute stars and shapes, for a stunning, ultra-precious nail effect.Wear bare or with colour for a stunning nail effect that will light up any party. Glitter-tastic!