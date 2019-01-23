LAUREN B

Nail Polish In City Of Angels

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At LAUREN B BEAUTY

Details Our advanced, quick-drying nail enamels deliver a chip-resistant, long-lasting, mirror-like finish. The brush is packed with twice the standard amount of bristles, all pre-lacquered so your polish glides on smoothly and streak-free. The bottle has a special over-cap, so you can use a square or cylindrical handle for more control. Bonus: Each formula is non toxic, eco- and vegan-friendly (with no formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, DBP, toluene, camphor or xylene), TPHP free, and proudly made in the USA.