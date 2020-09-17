Christian Louboutin Beauty

Nail Polish – Crosta Meteor

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Christian Louboutin Beauty celebrates the arrival of summertime with a limited-edition line of neon 'Loubiflash' polishes. This mini 'Crosta Meteor' nail lacquer glides on and dries to a flawless, streak-free finish thanks to the gel-like formula and patented triangular brush. The vivid orange hue is so bright and bold, your manicure is sure to stand out at the beach. - Long-wearing and chip-resistant - UV protection helps keep color true - Free from toluene, formaldehyde, DBP and gluten