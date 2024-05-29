Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
O.P.I
Nail Lacquer In Bubble Bath
$11.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
Essie
Here To Stay Base Coat
BUY
$8.93
$10.00
Amazon
Sally Hansen
Double Duty Nail Strengthening Base & Top Coat
BUY
£8.00
Boots
Nails Inc.
Nailkale Superfood Base Coat
BUY
£12.75
£15.00
Sephora UK
Olive & June
Ack, A Shark!
BUY
$9.00
Olive & June
More from O.P.I
O.P.I
O.p.i. Crystal Nail File
BUY
$15.19
Ulta
O.P.I
Opi Repair Mode Bond Building Nail Serum
BUY
$24.99
Ulta
O.P.I
Bubble Bath Nail Polish
BUY
$23.95
The Iconic
O.P.I
Prospa Exfoliating Cuticle Cream
BUY
$19.95
Adore Beauty
More from Nails
Essie
Here To Stay Base Coat
BUY
$8.93
$10.00
Amazon
O.P.I
Nail Lacquer In Bubble Bath
BUY
$11.99
Ulta Beauty
Scholl
Toenail Scissors
BUY
£7.59
Amazon
Dr Organic
Tea Tree Nail Solution
BUY
£5.24
£6.99
Holland & Barrett
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted