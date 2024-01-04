Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Bubble Bath
$11.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Ulta Beauty
High-quality knitwear with the softness and warmth of 100% cashmere and the elegance of 3-dimensional knitting.
More from OPI
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Passion
BUY
$10.92
Amazon
OPI
Nail Lacquer In Put It In Neutral
BUY
$11.49
Ulta Beauty
OPI
Natural Nail Base Coat
BUY
$11.49
Amazon
OPI
Infinite Shine I Mica Be Dreaming
BUY
£10.99
£16.90
Nail Polish Direct
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted