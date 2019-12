Jurlique

Nail And Cuticle Treatment Oil

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Deeply nourishes and conditions for healthy nails and cuticles. Helps strengthen dry and brittle nails, soothe cracked cuticles and intensely hydrate to restore moisture. Brand Story Our purpose is to inspire people to wellbeing through a connection to nature. We grow, harvest and extract concentrated botanicals at our organic farm in the South Australian hills to create pure and powerful skin care.