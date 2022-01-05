Chanel

N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Lotion Energizes – Refines – Plumps

$60.00

PRODUCT A lightweight lotion with a fresh texture that refines the look of skin, tightens the appearance of pores and energizes the complexion. After 1 month, wrinkles appear 18% more diminished*, pores look 26% more refined* and elasticity is restored by 23%*. Skin is visibly plump and glows with a youthful radiance. Tested on all skin types, including sensitive. The N°1 DE CHANEL line seeks to minimize its environmental impact with sustainably developed formulas that contain up to 97% naturally derived ingredients and 76% from the camellia flower. Each product is housed in environmentally sound packaging for a reduced carbon footprint. KEY INGREDIENTS At the heart of the collection is the Red Camellia flower, whose revitalizing powers and extraordinary energy give it perennial youth. Red Camellia Extract targets the first 5 signs of aging, supports skin’s vitality and protects against environmental aggressors. HOW TO APPLY Warm up a few drops between your hands, then smooth over the entire face from the center outward, avoiding the eye area. Press lotion into the cheeks, forehead and chin. Complete your ritual with the N°1 DE CHANEL eye cream, serum and cream. *Clinical evaluation of 22 women after 1 month of use