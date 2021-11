Astrid & Miyu

Mystic Simple Huggies In Rose Gold

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Astrid & Miyu

The everyday earring essential that every girl needs. The Mystic Dreams simple huggies are made from sterling silver so you literally will never want to take them out. The tiny earrings hug tightly around the earlobes, perfect if you want to stack with more huggies, studs or ear cuffs.