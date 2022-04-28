Grace Duong

Mystic Mondays Tarot

Mystic Mondays Tarot is tarot for the modern mystic. It is an intuition tool for spiritual guidance, designed with intentional good vibes and a love of colour! The deck has fresh and modern design, bright colours, and a more approachable tone than the traditional Rider Waite but still maintains the integrity of the meanings of each card. Monday is the traditional day to make a fresh start, but this deck makes it possible to make a new beginning every day. Mystic Mondays was successfully funded on Kickstarter in June 2017 for $25,990. The self‐published deck went on sale in January 2018 and in its limited sales run sold over 1000 copies, including Kickstarted fulfillment. Read more