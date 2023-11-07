Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
FP Collection
Mystic Diamante Flats
£140.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Jeffrey Campbell
Big Bow Flats
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
Birdies
The Goldfinch
BUY
$175.00
Birdies
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Ballerina Flat
BUY
£392.00
Revolve
Seychelles
Pumpkin Ballet Flat
BUY
$129.00
Urban Outfitters
More from FP Collection
FP Collection
Mystic Mary Jane Flats
BUY
$128.00
Free People
FP Collection
Brayden Western Boots
BUY
$298.00
Free People
FP Collection
Nashville Nights Boots
BUY
£268.00
Free People
FP Collection
Mystic Mary Jane Flats
BUY
$128.00
Free People
More from Flats
Eberjey
Plush Slipper
BUY
$62.00
Eberjey
Jeffrey Campbell
Dancerina Flats
BUY
$135.00
Anthropologie
FP Collection
Mystic Diamante Flats
BUY
£140.00
Free People
Everlane
The Day Ballet Flat
BUY
$109.00
$155.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted