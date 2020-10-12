Mustela

Gentle Cleansing Gel, Baby Hair And Body Wash

$16.50 $9.90

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Mustela's best-selling Gentle Cleansing Gel safely and effectively cleans and soothes your baby's sensitive hair and skin. This biodegradable formula is fortified with Vitamin B5 and cleans thoroughly without stripping the skin and scalp of natural oils. Composed of 90% plant-based ingredients including Avocado Perseose, a patented natural ingredient to help protect and hydrate dry skin. Paraben, Phthalate and Phenoxyethanol free. Hypoallergenic and specially formulated to minimize the risk of allergic reactions. Tested under pediatric and dermatological control. Ingredients are AQUA/WATER/EAU, GLYCERIN, COCAMIDOPROPYL BETAINE, SODIUM MYRETH SULFATE, PEG-7 GLYCERYL COCOATE, COCO-GLUCOSIDE, PEG-150 DISTEARATE, GLYCERYL CAPRYLATE, GLYCOL DISTEARATE, PARFUM (FRAGRANCE), CITRIC ACID, PANTHENOL, POTASSIUM SORBATE, PERSEA GRATISSIMA (AVOCADO) FRUIT EXTRACT Brand Story Skin care experts for babies and mothers-to-be for over 60 years.