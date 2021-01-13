Bordallo Pinheiro

Mushroom Small Earthenware Tureen

£40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

Bordallo Pinheiro’s charming beige and purple mushroom tureen is made with stout proportions to capture the label’s historically playful approach to home and tabletop décor. The ceramic is glazed with a semi-lustrous finish on the cap-shaped lid – that removes to reveal a spacious inside – and is crafted in the label’s Portuguese Caldas da Rainha factory that was founded in 1884. Display it next to the larger size for a charming alternative to a floral centrepiece.