Gaus3DPrinting

Mushroom Lamp

£47.97 £38.38

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Material Metal, Pla(special kind of plastic) Mushroom Lamp, Eco-Friendly Lamp, Bedside Lamp, 3D Printed Lamp, Desk Lamp, Mushroom Lamp , 3D Lamp, 3D LED Lamp, Modern LED Lamp, Night Lamp, Modern Desk Lamp, LED Desk Lamp This Mushroom Lamp is absolutely stunning! Comes with LED lights wired directly to the unit. Ready to plug-in and enjoy. The primary color is for the upper part of the mushroom and the secondary is for the other part. We have a lot of colors offered but if you want something different just contact us we can make your mushroom lamp in any colors.