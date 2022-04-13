Madewell

Musée Pendant Necklace Set

$48.00 $29.99

Product Details Hide Made of gold-plated recycled brass, this necklace set includes a versatile chunky chain and an artful puff pendant. Lengths: 15 1/2", 17" with a 3" extender chain for adjustable length. Made of 10% pre-consumer recycled brass casting. Gold-plated brass, gold-plated recycled zinc, cubic zirconia. Lobster clasp closure. Nickel-safe. Clean your jewelry after each wearing with a soft cloth. Import. Select stores. ND322