Ferm Living

Mus Plant Pot

£25.00

Buy Now Review It

At HUH Store

Keep crayons or plants on the desk or shelf in the Mus Plant Pot with a cute and homemade feeling. Being the Danish word for mouse, Mus Plant Pot is shaped like one with a pointy nose and the two handles as its ears. It has an unglazed outside, a glazed inside, and comes in two sizes as well as more colours.