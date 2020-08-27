Physicians Formula

Murumuru Butter Blush

$12.95 $9.07

Product Benefits WHAT IT IS: An ultra-luxurious blush, infused with Murumuru Butter to deliver a radiant Brazilian goddess glow! Incredibly creamy and soft texture combines the best features of a powder and cream blush, to deliver a lit-from-within tropical glow unlike any other. WHY IT'S GOOD FOR YOU: Infused with a powerful blend of Murumuru Butter, Cupuaçu Butter, and Tucuma Butter, from the lush and nutrient-rich Amazon. Packed with essential fatty acids and pro-vitamins that soften, condition and moisturize skin, leaving it silky soft. KEY INGREDIENTS: Murumuru Butter, Cupuaçu Butter, & Tucuma Butter *Packaging may vary