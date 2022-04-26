Ebern Designs

Murial Area Rug In Pink

$109.00 $64.99

There’s nothing like a sensational shag design to transform even the most ordinary of rooms into something extraordinary. The Malibu collection of shag Murial Solid Color Machine Made Power Loom Polypropylene Pink Area Rug from Ebern Designs was inspired by the luxurious homes of Malibu, California. These Malibu shag rugs are expertly designed in distinctive sizes and shapes to perfectly fit any room. Featuring a sumptuously thick 1-inch pile and a marvelous power-loomed polypropylene fabrication for a terrifically plush texture and stunning sheen, these remarkable rugs are utterly lavish in their look and feel.