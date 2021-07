Murad

Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Serum

$138.00

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora Australia

This serum, powered by Retinol Tri-Active Technology, quickly and visibly minimises lines and deep wrinkles, visibly firms, evens skin tone and boosts radiance for more vibrant, youthful-looking skin. It rapidly renews while being gentle enough for sensitive skin with Retinol Tri-Active Technology: a fast-acting retinoid, a time-released retinol and a retinol booster. Hyaluronic acid hydrates to visibly plump and minimise dryness.