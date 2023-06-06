Byredo

Mumbai Noise

The MECCA view: A tribute to the multifaceted modernity and bustling city of Mumbai, its scent is a symphony of contrasts: of warm woods and amber blended with plummy davana, leather, bitter coffee and sweet tonka beans. The notes swirl together to transport the senses to the streets of Chembur, the smoky haze of incense and the coffee carts on the side streets. Fragrance notes: Davana, tonka beans, coffee, labdanum, sandalwood and agarwood.