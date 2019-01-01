Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Bed & Bath
Zara Home
Multicoloured Lines Velvet Cotton Towel
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara Home
Featured in 1 story
Zara Launched A Secret New Beachwear Line
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
Howkapow
Pillbox Bathroom Cabinet
$117.72
from
Howkapow
BUY
Williams-Sonoma
Nito Rectangular Tray
$79.95
from
Blueprint Registry
BUY
Anthropologie
Zig-zag Bath Collection
$18.00
$14.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Hedge House
Metallic Linen Throwbed
$365.00
from
Calypso St. Barth
BUY
More from Zara Home
Zara Home
Striped Cotton Hand Towel
£2.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
Zara Home
Raised Design Glass Set
£4.99
from
Zara Home
BUY
Zara Home
White Jasmin Aromatic Candle
£19.98
from
Zara Home
BUY
Zara Home
Velvet Bow Slippers
$25.90
$14.90
from
Zara Home
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted