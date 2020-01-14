eShakti

Stretch cotton fit-and-flare dress with scoop neck and short sleeves, stretch fabric, back zip and hook closure, side slit pockets, black with burgundy and coral vertical color block design, unlined. Measurement from size 16W: Shoulder to hem length 40.5” Cut from a soft stretch cotton fabric, this color blocked eShakti pick is designed to fit and flare in all the right places. Dress it up with your favorite pumps and take on the workday with confidence!