Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Betsey Johnson
Multicolored-sequin Wrap Dress
$158.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
She's a rainbow. Sparkle with all the colors in this sequined party dress from Betsey Johnson.
Need a few alternatives?
Amomento
Light Khaki Round Neck Dress
$218.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
KAMALIKULTURE by Norma Kamali
Long Sleeve Flared Dress
$175.00
from
Zappos
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Ruffle Hem Midi Dress
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Rachel Antonoff
Jackie Ribbed Polo Dress
$268.00
$108.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
More from Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson
Hematite-tone Multicolor Pavé Open Heart Stud Earrings
$32.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Betsey Johnson
Prince D'orsay Evening Pumps
$69.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Betsey Johnson
Wild Rainbow Blanket Wrap
$42.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Betsey Johnson
Leopard Sequin Sheath Dress
$148.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Dresses
Amomento
Light Khaki Round Neck Dress
$218.00
from
The Dreslyn
BUY
KAMALIKULTURE by Norma Kamali
Long Sleeve Flared Dress
$175.00
from
Zappos
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Ruffle Hem Midi Dress
$149.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Rachel Antonoff
Jackie Ribbed Polo Dress
$268.00
$108.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted