Multicolor Fashion Warm Wool Cotton Thick Winter Crew Socks

$15.98

Wool Imported Hand Wash Only CONTENT: Experience ultra-plush softness and flexibility with the high quality jacquard weave blend of wool 38% , cotton 32%, polyester 25% and spandex 5% FEATURE: JOYCA & Co blend wool socks are soft, durable, breathable, moisture-wicking and odor-fighting. No itchy or scratchy feeling. They will keep your feet snug and warm all winter long. DESIGN: We offer a great variety of socks that come in unique colors and creative designs including Classic Patterns, Polka Dots, Strips, Solid Colors, Valentine's Day Collection, Holiday Collection, Cute Animal Collection including Cat, Deer, Elephant, Fox, Owl, Wolf and many more.The stylish multicolor designs will add a finishing touch to your fall outfits and make an interesting fashion statement whether you’re staying in or going out. SIZE: One Size Fits Most: JOYCA & Co. wool socks come in a standard US size that fit women's shoe sizes 5 to 9, Europe Size 35-40. CARE: Turn All The Socks Inside-Out Before Washing. Hand Wash Or Machine Wash On Gentle Cycle In Cool Water.Do Not Bleach.Tumble Dry Low.Do Not Iron.Do Not Dry Clean. JOYCA & Co. was created with one vision in mind: Turn an everyday accessory into a designed colourful item that also spreads happiness. JOYCA & Co. winter wool socks are crafted from high-quality wool and cotton-blend yarn. By combining polyester and spandex with wool and cotton, not surprisingly, our socks are more durable and they do not have the itchy, scratchy feeling. They will give you the maximum warmth plus excellent moisture-wicking capabilities. We offer a great variety of socks that come in unique colors and creative designs Classic Patterns Polka Dots, Strips, Solid Colors, Valentine's day collection, Cute Animal designs including Cat, Deer, Elephant, Fox, Owl, Wolf and many more. The stylish multicolor designs will add a finishing touch to your fall outfits and make an interesting fashion statement whether you’re staying in or going out. JOYCA & Co. wool socks are perfect for Christmas, birthdays, Valentine’s day, Mother's day or any kind of day when you want to surprise loved ones!