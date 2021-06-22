Bissell

Multiclean Allergen Lift-off Pet Vacuum

$219.99 $153.99

Buy Now Review It

Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. Lift-Off Technology. Removable canister provides portable pet hair cleaning anywhere. Tangle-Free Brush Roll. Actively prevents hair wrap. HEPA Sealed Allergen System. Traps 99.97% of dust and allergens. Lightweight Design & Swivel Steering. Powerful cleaning performance without the heavy lifting. BISSELL MultiClean Allergen Pet Lift-Off is a lightweight pet vacuum designed to give pet parents a quick and convenient way to keep up with pet hair across multiple surfaces in their home. Its innovative Lift-Off Technology features a removable canister, so you can easily clean pet hair anywhere. It's also engineered with our Tangle-Free Brush Roll, HEPA Sealed Allergen System, One Touch Easy Empty, and pet tools that store right on the vacuum. Plus, this vacuum doesn’t just clean up after pets, it helps save them, too! BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a BISSELL product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.