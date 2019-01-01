Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Kara
Multi Ring Pico Pail Bag
£269.19
£161.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Old Navy
Women's Trapeze Handbag
$34.00
from
Old Navy
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Turn-lock Crossbody Bag
$86.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Saffiano-effect Cross Body Bag
$49.99
$24.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
Kipling
Alenya Printed Handbag
$99.00
from
Kipling
BUY
More from Kara
DETAILS
Kara
Pebble Leather Mini Puff Bag
$395.00
$118.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Kara
Small Backpack
$450.00
$236.25
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Kara
Silver 3m Baby Puffer Tote Bag
£210.00
£147.00
from
LN-CC
BUY
DETAILS
Kara
Flower Baby Puffer Tote
£267.42
from
Assembly New York
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
DETAILS
pacsafe
Citysafe Cx Anti-theft Slim Laptop Brief
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted