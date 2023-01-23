Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Sarah & Sebastian
Multi Petite Letter Necklace
$650.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sarah & Sebastian
More from Sarah & Sebastian
Sarah & Sebastian
Suspense Pear Ring
BUY
$6200.00
Sarah & Sebastian
Sarah & Sebastian
Round Iii Engagement Ring
BUY
$8300.00
Sarah & Sebastian
Sarah & Sebastian
Xanthe Pear Diamond Ring
BUY
$6900.00
Sarah & Sebastian
Sarah & Sebastian
Birthstone Earring
BUY
$150.00
Sarah & Sebastian
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted