United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
The Ordinary
Multi-peptide Serum For Hair Density
$13.00
At Ulta Beauty
Design Details 40% wool, 25% viscose, 25% polyamide, 10% cashmere. Made in China of Italian yarn. Ankle-skimming maxi silhouette. Belt can be tied in back or in front for endless styling. Dry clean. Fits true to size. Questions about fit? Email service@jennikayne.com. Why You'll Love It Made in our everyday yarn, this cozy sweater dress staple is the luxurious layer to keep you smiling through spring.