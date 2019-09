Mr. Larkin

Mr. Larkin, Paloma Dress, Appliqué

$409.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mr. Larkin

Collarless shirt dress in our off white organic cotton poplin with lace appliqué at shoulders. Round neck and front placket closure with Corozo buttons. Long, Raglan sleeves with cuff. Side seam pockets. Curved hem with side cut outs.