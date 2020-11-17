Mr. Heater Store

This Blue flame 10,000 BTU natural gas vent free heater is the perfect supplemental heating solution even on the coldest days. The unit is equipped with a multi-output valve for easy temperature regulation and a convenient piezo ignition built right into the rotation of the knob for one handed ignition. It can be permanently mounted to the wall or securely fastened to the floor with included mounting brackets and fasteners. The clean burning Blue flame tube burner uses the natural convection of the burn to circulate warm comfortable air. With a factory standard oxygen depletion sensor (ODS), rest assured this heater will provide you with years of comfortable and safe heat.