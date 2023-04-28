Tracy's Dog

Mr. Duckie Sucking Vibrator

$36.99

Buy Now Review It

At tracy's dog

This Duckie Sucking Vibrator is a powerful 3 in 1 Tracy’s dog sucking vibrator which has 3 different functions: Nipple stimulation, clitoral stimulation, and labia stimulation. With 7 different suction modes, you are just one click away from experiencing the best orgasm you ever had. Mr. Duckie's portable size and IPX6 waterproof, easy to clean surface make it the perfect toy that you can enjoy anywhere you want.