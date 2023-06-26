Deadly Ponies

Mr Caiman Twist

$829.00

Mr Caiman Twist is versatility, defined. With a detachable shoulder strap, this Deadly Ponies favourite can be worn in a multitude of ways: over the shoulder, in the crook of your arm, or by his top handle. Mr Caiman Twist stands out from the crowd with his exceptional texture - handcrafted in our iconic Bulle leather, French for ‘bubble’. While medium in size, a zipped gusset allows you to pack all your essentials and then some. A magnetic flap closure and an exterior zip pocket allow you to keep your go-to accessories close to hand at all times.