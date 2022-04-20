Search
Asquith

Move It Leggings – Orchid

£65.00
At Asquith
Meet our bum-sculpting wonder leggings, with seriously flattering hip and side seam details. Made with Bambor® they’re soft and so comfortable to wear but also gently hold you in. Squat proof and 100% opaque, they’re your wear-all-day-hero - from lunging to lounging. Made with Bambor®, our unique blend of 60% Bamboo, 30% GOTS Organic Cotton, 10% Elastane Wide elasticated waistband   Full length and 100% opaque  Super soft and comfortable   Bum-sculpting Naturally sweat-wicking and breathable 