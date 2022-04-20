Asquith

Move It Leggings – Orchid

£65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Asquith

Meet our bum-sculpting wonder leggings, with seriously flattering hip and side seam details. Made with Bambor® they’re soft and so comfortable to wear but also gently hold you in. Squat proof and 100% opaque, they’re your wear-all-day-hero - from lunging to lounging. Made with Bambor®, our unique blend of 60% Bamboo, 30% GOTS Organic Cotton, 10% Elastane Wide elasticated waistband Full length and 100% opaque Super soft and comfortable Bum-sculpting Naturally sweat-wicking and breathable