Asquith
Move It Leggings – Orchid
£65.00
Meet our bum-sculpting wonder leggings, with seriously flattering hip and side seam details. Made with Bambor® they’re soft and so comfortable to wear but also gently hold you in. Squat proof and 100% opaque, they’re your wear-all-day-hero - from lunging to lounging. Made with Bambor®, our unique blend of 60% Bamboo, 30% GOTS Organic Cotton, 10% Elastane Wide elasticated waistband Full length and 100% opaque Super soft and comfortable Bum-sculpting Naturally sweat-wicking and breathable